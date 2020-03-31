With changing conditions due to the coronavirus, please check before planning to attend.

Events

April 20

Tomorrow Center Board of Directors meeting, 4:30 p.m., Cardington-Lincoln School, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. Guests are welcome to attend.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh-in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

Parents of Addicts

Parents of Addicts, a new support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays at Fresh Faith Community Church, 4444 State Route 95, Mount Gilead. The purpose is to connect with other parents who have a child with the disease of addiction, by helping parents find hope and support. Call 614-581-7879 or 419-560-1069.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

