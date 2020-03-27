NEWS IN BRIEF

Fly the flag

CARDINGTON — From the American Legion, Jenkins-Vaughn Post 97:

“During difficult and uncertain times, Americans have always gotten through a crisis by being reminded of what unites us. There is no greater reminder of the greatness of our principles and the goodness of our country and our people than the symbol of our American Flag.

“We are calling on all Morrow County citizens to proudly fly the colors, following all protocols of the U.S. Flag Code, throughout this national emergency.”

Available help

MOUNT GILEAD — Ohio Heartland Community Action’s Morrow office is still assisting with the following:

• The utility Winter Crisis Program. (Funding for disconnect notices, bulk fuels etc. )

• Prescription assistance

• The Personal Needs Pantry (hygienic products, cleaning products, diapers etc. )

• Water utility assistance (disconnect notices and deposits)

• The appointments are now completed over the phone, and the process for The Personal Needs Pantry has been adjusted for physical distancing.

To schedule an appointment for the Winter Crisis Program, individuals can call 419-718-0047 or schedule online at app.capappointments.com. To schedule an appointment for all other assistance or for any questions, individuals can call the office at 419-946-2009.

Supplies needed

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce is appealing to businesses and individuals to helpfight the coronavirus on the local front.

In an email sent Tuesday, they are asking:

“Chamber members: Do you have masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, or anything else that might be of use to localhealthcare workers? If so, please take them to the Health Department.

“Our local EMS and health department are low on all supplies. The Morrow County Health Department will getthem to the right people.”

Drop-off location is 619 West Marion Road, Suite B, Mount Gilead.

Village update

MOUNT GILEAD — With the state passing of H.B. 197 , the village deadline to file taxes will also be July 15.

The scheduled spring cleanup days for April 14 and 15 will be postponed. A date has not been set. Expect the cleanup day to be sometime this summer. Regular weekly trash service is still scheduled for normal days.

TRCC donation

MARION — Tri-Rivers Career Center, along with other Ohio Career Tech/Adult Ed centers, is donating much needed Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to support area first responders/healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Kelly, Tri-Rivers Director of Nursing and Public Safety Services, coordinated the local effort.

Gas prices fall

Ohio’s average is $1.788, which is 73 cents less than a year ago and 64 cents less than just one month ago.

— Staff Reports