Northmor students organize career day

GALION — Northmor JOG junior and senior students set up a Career Day on February 25 for all Northmor High School students. They picked out businesses from around the area, as well as branches of the military, that they were interested in.

Mark Osborn of Kokosing Construction was also helpful by informing other companies about our Career Day. In all there were informational booths for 14 businesses and three military branches.

With the help of principals Brendan Gwirtz and Kara Wright, the high school gym was set up so students could go around to the booths without getting in each other’s way. The principals also kept in touch with the JOG students throughout the planning process to see what they could do to help.

JOG students called the companies to invite them to participate and also set up a backup date had we experienced inclement weather. In 50-minute increments, freshmen explored careers first, sophomores next, and the juniors and seniors finished out the morning. As students spoke with representatives at each booth, they recorded skills needed for the job, age to begin work, education required, wage and benefits information, and any other information they deemed important. They also had each representative stamp their papers as they met with them.

Students then handed in their papers to be entered into a drawing for various gift cards.

One of the businesses told our students that it was very well organized.

Students thanked the business and military representatives for coming, and they all said they will be back for next year’s Career Day. Thank you to all the businesses that attended: Kokosing Construction Company, Kroger, Consolidated Cooperative, Navy, Army, Marine Corps, Johnsville Volunteer Fire Department, Iberia Volunteer Fire Department, Morrow County EMS, Morrow County Sheriff, Adena Corporation, The Major Metal Company, Lilly Industries, Inc., Morrow County Highway Engineer, International Union of Operating Engineers, IKORCC (Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters), and Hord Family Farms. C

The career day was a huge success as students gained knowledge about career options and future jobs.

