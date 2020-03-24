HomeScouting program begins

The Buckeye Council, Boy Scouts of America launched a new program March 23 called HomeScouting to encourage kids and their families to continue their Scouting adventure during this time.

The immediate impact has been incredible with over 2500 participants from 45 states signing up already! The six-week program will be rolled out each week with focuses on advancement like at home den adventures and Merit badges, service through sending thank you cards to healthcare workers and first responders, and camping in the backyard.

Additional activities include learning about online safety, helping a parent fix a project around the house, hiking in a local park or neighborhood, and much more, a news release states.

The HomeScouting program is focused on continuing the lessons and principles of the Boy Scouts while encouraging families to engage and spend quality time together during the current health care crisis. After completing the six-week program, boys, girls, and parents can earn a “Spring Breakout Award” patch.

For information and to sign up for the program, go to www.buckeyecouncil.org/HomeScouting.

Families not currently enrolled in a traditional Scouting program are also encouraged to participate in the HomeScouting program.

The Buckeye Council annually serves over 8000 youth from Stark, Columbiana, Carroll, Tuscarawas, Wayne, Holmes, Richland, Ashland, Morrow, Crawford, Marion and Wyandot Counties. The Buckeye Council offers character development and leadership programs for boys and girls in kindergarten through age 20.