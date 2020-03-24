Masks, gloves, other supplies needed

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce is appealing to businesses and individuals to help fight the coronavirus on the local front.

In an email sent Tuesday, they are asking:

“Chamber members: Do you have masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, or anything else that might be of use to local healthcare workers? If so, please take them to the Health Department.

“Our local EMS and health department are low on all supplies. The Morrow County Health Department will get them to the right people.”

Drop-off location is 619 West Marion Road, Suite B, Mount Gilead.