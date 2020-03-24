Community Action continues to assist

MOUNT GILEAD — As of now, Ohio Heartland Community Action’s Morrow office is still assisting with the following:

• The utility Winter Crisis Program. (Funding for disconnect notices, bulk fuels etc. )

• Prescription assistance

• The Personal Needs Pantry (hygienic products, cleaning products, diapers etc. )

• Water utility assistance (disconnect notices and deposits)

• The appointments are now completed over the phone, and the process for The Personal Needs Pantry has been adjusted for physical distancing.

To schedule an appointment for the Winter Crisis Program, individuals can call 419-718-0047 or schedule online at app.capappointments.com

To schedule an appointment for all other assistance or for any questions, individuals can call the office at 419-946-2009.