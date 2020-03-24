Morrow County libraries close

Learning is taking new forms as schools and libraries close in Morrow County.

Cardington Public Library Director Lisa Murray said that a majority of the libraries in the state have closed, or are cutting hours and services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Morrow County Library closures and hours changes as of Tuesday, March 17:

• Cardington Public Library closed Wednesday, March 18.

• Mount Gilead Public Library closed Tuesday, March 17.

• Perry Cook Library in Johnsville closed March 19.

• Selover Library in Chesterville closed Monday March 16.

Murray emphasized that as long as libraries are open they are practicing “social distancing” and other guidelines directed by the CDC. She is considering working with Cardington’s public schools to provide Internet access to students on an individual basis.

Libraries have online materials for those with Internet access. Selover Library in Chesterville has “Tumble Book of the Day.” It is a children’s book online every day that is read aloud by the author.

Library Director Suzi Lyle said that it is a free subscription service for the library and will be on-going every day for parents and families to access at www.selover.lib.oh.us

“Closing was a tough decision for our board to make,” Lyle said. “But we realize it’s for the health of the community.”

Cardington, Selover and Mount Gilead libraries are part of Cool Libraries Consortium. They have availability to access free E-Books online through their website.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-7.jpg

Check out their websites for online, e-book opportunities