Sheriff asks for cooperation during crisis

Effective March 23 at 11:59 p.m. Governor DeWine’s stay-at-home order will go into effect.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office will not determine if you are an essential employee, so please do not ask us. Please refer to the Governor’s stay-at-home order and speak with your employer. Please visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/ for more information.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide you with the same great service we always have, however it may look a little different. Deputies will attempt to handle as many calls for service over the telephone as possible, if we do show up to your residence, we may ask you to come outside so we can speak with you.

As always if you have an emergency please call 911.

When calling 911, the Sheriff’s Office or when speaking to a Deputy please let them know if you are sick or have been around someone who is sick. Just like you we are trying to keep ourselves healthy so we can continue to serve you.

I am asking the residents of Morrow County to continue to be good to one another. I have seen many acts of kindness throughout the community since the pandemic hit.

Please continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands, cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing and please stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Sheriff John L. Hinton