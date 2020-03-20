No visitors at Morrow County Hospital

MOUNT GILEAD — Because of the quickly evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, Morrow County Hospital is implementing a no visitor policy effective Friday, March 20 at 7 a.m.
We will make limited exceptions for:
• End-of-life patients.
• Patients with disabilities who need assistance.
• Patients under 18 — both parents will be allowed to visit their child.
• Maternity patients can have one support person for the duration of their stay.
• There will be no time limits on approved visitors.
This includes:
• Urgent Care facilities.
• Freestanding Emergency Departments.
• OhioHealth Physician Group offices (in Morrow County) and more.