No visitors at Morrow County Hospital

MOUNT GILEAD — Because of the quickly evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, Morrow County Hospital is implementing a no visitor policy effective Friday, March 20 at 7 a.m.

We will make limited exceptions for:

• End-of-life patients.

• Patients with disabilities who need assistance.

• Patients under 18 — both parents will be allowed to visit their child.

• Maternity patients can have one support person for the duration of their stay.

• There will be no time limits on approved visitors.

This includes:

• Urgent Care facilities.

• Freestanding Emergency Departments.

• OhioHealth Physician Group offices (in Morrow County) and more.