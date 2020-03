Students took to the streets to clean up part of Mount Gilead this week. Aryn Morrow, Alexis Gibson, Rileigh Roscoe and Elliot Roscoe picked up litter on Delaware Street. They collected four bags of trash and two bags of recycled materials.

Students took to the streets to clean up part of Mount Gilead this week. Aryn Morrow, Alexis Gibson, Rileigh Roscoe and Elliot Roscoe picked up litter on Delaware Street. They collected four bags of trash and two bags of recycled materials. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_kids-pick-up-trash.jpg Students took to the streets to clean up part of Mount Gilead this week. Aryn Morrow, Alexis Gibson, Rileigh Roscoe and Elliot Roscoe picked up litter on Delaware Street. They collected four bags of trash and two bags of recycled materials. Courtesy Photo