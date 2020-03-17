Cardington council adopts pay option

The current coronavirus pandemic dominated the March 16 meeting of Cardington Village Council. Following discussion on the possibility of the illness striking village employees, council approved the following:

“The village shall implement a temporary policy due to the current coronavirus pandemic. The village shall supplement sick pay for full-time employees and provide sick pay for part-time employees if a medical quarantine for the coronavirus is required.”

In other business:

• Council approved the mayor’s and police chief’s recommendation of Sarina Faye Atwell to the position of part-time police officer for the village. Following her approval, she was given the oath of office by Mayor Susie Peyton.

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman reported the department has had 60 runs this year compared to 45 at the same time last year. The fire siren repair is nearing completion, he said.

• Bills totaling $32,760.94 were approved for payment. Fiscal Officer Deb Fry noted that Star Ohio Interest Rates continue to decline, currently being 1.5 percent.

• Following are the committee chairmen for 2020: Finance and Grants: Dianna Haycook; Police and Fire: John Nippert; Personnel and Insurance: Jim Morris; Utilities: Troy Ruehrmund; Buildings, Equipment and Street: Nancy Edwards and Parks, Community Improvement and Zoning: Steve Burton. An additional committee: Friends of Cardington.

• Peyton reminded members that village council meetings will continue to begin at 6:30 pm.