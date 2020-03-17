County Veterans Service temporary change in policy, office hours

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Veterans Service Office will be closed to all inner office clients until further notice.

Our office staff will be available to receive phone calls and emails. If there is no answer please leave a message and we will return your call and do our very best to assist with your concern, a news release states.

Additionally the Veterans Office will be temporarily halting all of our Transportation to VA medical facilities effective immediately. These actions are being taken to safe guard our staff in regards to the ever changing COVID-19 Virus as well as the recommendations from the Ohio Governor’s Office.

If you have questions please call our office at 419-946-1914. Thank you in advance for your support and understanding.

Respectfully, Morrow County Veterans Service

Commissioners Mike Lemley, President