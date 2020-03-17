Morrow County libraries close, modify hours

Learning is taking new forms as schools and libraries close in Morrow County.

Cardington Public Library Director Lisa Murray said that a majority of the libraries in the state have closed, or are cutting hours and services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Morrow County Library closures and hours changes as of Tuesday, March 17:

• Cardington Public Library will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.

• Mount Gilead Public Library will close Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

• Perry Cook Library in Johnsville will remain open with modified hours: Monday-Wednesday. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday.

• Selover Library in Chesterville closed Monday March 16.

Murray emphasized that as long as libraries are open they are practicing “social distancing” and other guidelines directed by the CDC. She is considering working with Cardington’s public schools to provide Internet access to students on an individual basis.

Libraries have online materials for those with Internet access. Selover Library in Chesterville has “Tumble Book of the Day.” It is a children’s book online every day that is read aloud by the author.

Library Director Suzi Lyle said that it is a free subscription service for the library and will be on-going every day for parents and families to access at www.selover.lib.oh.us

“Closing was a tough decision for our board to make,” Lyle said. “But we realize it’s for the health of the community.”

Cardington, Selover and Mount Gilead libraries are part of Cool Libraries Consortium. They have availability to access free E-Books online through their website.

Perry Cook Library Director Patricia Dollisch said the library board decided to remain open with modified hours. They are following all the recommended CDC directives and guidelines and do not have large numbers coming into the library. She said that may change if they are directed to close, or if employees would be unable to come in.

Dollisch said, in a news release, “Deliveries from Serving Every Ohio Consortium ‘s other libraries will continue for now. Programming and meeting room use are cancelled for now.” Questions may be directed to: pdollisch@perrycooklibrary.org.

One other learning resource for children and families is the Cincinnati Zoo Facebook and YouTube live-streaming visit to the zoo. Every day at 3 p.m. the zoo live streams activities of a zoo animal. You can watch hippos, koalas and other zoo favorites from the comfort of your home.

You can also access this “Home Safari” at their website: http://cincinnatizoo.org/home-safari-resources/.

Check out their websites for online, e-book opportunities