Adjustments made to Personal Needs Pantry

Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission (OHCAC) is adjusting the operations at the Morrow County Neighborhood Center regarding The Personal Needs Pantry, effective immediately.

Because of the health crisis and recommendations to reduce the spread of the coronavirus from Governor DeWine, The Personal Needs Pantry will now assist by over the phone appointment only instead of walk-ins. This measure is being put into place to practice social distancing.

OHCAC realizes many low-income residents will be impacted by the new restrictions across the county and will continue to serve individuals who qualify for The Personal Needs Pantry at this point. To continue services OHCAC is taking steps to maintain physical distancing and following the recommendations to protect our staff, their families and the community.

If an individual needs services with The Personal Needs Pantry, call the office to set a time for an over the phone appointment and schedule a time to pick up items. If parking is available, OHCAC staff will bring the items to your automobile at the scheduled time given on the phone appointment.

With changes occurring daily regarding the health crisis, OHCAC will inform the community of any developments regarding the program.

The Personal Needs Pantry is designed to service Morrow County communities by providing products that help with every day needs not normally available in a food pantry. OHCAC saw the need in our communities to help families with items such as, cleaning products, hygienic products and insecticide products.

Benefits include: Personal needs items once a month, six times a year for Morrow County residents with a total household income at or below 125 percent of the current Federal Poverty guidelines.

The following items must be provided at the time of phone appointment and available to make copies when picking up personal need’s items at the Morrow County Neighborhood Center: 30 days of income for all household members, social security numbers for ALL household members, proof of citizenship for all household members and photo ID.

To make an appointment at OHCAC The Morrow County Neighborhood Center, call 419-946-2009