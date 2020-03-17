Local courts remain open

MOUNT GILEAD — The Judges of the Morrow County Court of Common Pleas and the Morrow County Municipal Court are continuing to hear cases and are issuing decisions without interruption despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 virus. However, steps have been taken to lessen some of the risks posed by normal Courthouse activities.

The Courts will remain open to protect the rights of all citizens, a news release states.

Judge Robert C. Hickson, Jr. and Judge Tom C. Elkin of the Court of Common Pleas, and Judge Jenifer Murphy Burnaugh of the Municipal Court, have encouraged their respective staff members and Courthouse visitors to practice social distancing, which of course means keeping several feet away from other persons in public.

County employees who clean the public and staff-only areas of the Courthouse are also working hard every day to keep tables, door handles, and other surfaces sanitized to reduce the possible transmission of any viruses. And, all Courthouse restrooms contain ample supplies of soap for the frequent handwashing that can lessen the likelihood that viruses will spread there.

Status conferences and pre-trials may be conducted by telephone, depending on the case. Our courts are contacting the parties in advance for any hearings that we hope to conduct by telephone rather than in person. Certainly, some court business is still being conducted in person such as jury trials, non-jury trials, and some evidentiary hearings.

Applications for marriage licenses at the Probate Court and requests for passports from the Clerk’s Office must also be handled in person. However, much Court business can be conducted by telephone, online, or through fax. Municipal Court also accepts filing electronically via email.

The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve rapidly, and we ask for your flexibility and assistance as we adjust and cope as best as we can. As we continue to serve the public, we remain focused on doing so in a way that promotes public health and safety.

Contact Greg Thomas, Court Administrator of the Morrow County Court of Common Pleas at 419- 947-4515, or Amy Braddock, Clerk of the Morrow County Municipal Court, at 419-947-5045.