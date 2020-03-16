On again, off again: Primary not happening

COLUMBUS — It appears the Primary Election is off in Ohio Tuesday.

At about 10:30 p.m. Monday Health Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered the polls closed as a health emergency.

This came after a contentious day that included Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose seeking to postpone the election until June 2.

The primary tug of war began around 3 p.m.

All in-person voting wasset to be moved to June 2. Gov. DeWine recommended that voting be extended through that date for Ohio’s primary.

Approval of that request was expected in Franklin County Common Pleas Court later Monday, but Judge Richard Frye ruled against DeWine and LaRose.

Frye said that to postpone the primary would set a “terrible precedent.”

“We should not force (voters) to make this choice, a choice between their health and their constitutional rights and their duties as American citizens,” DeWine said at the mid-day news conference.

After several news releases throughout the evening, Acton said the pools would not open.

“During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at a unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus,” she said.

“As such, While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State Frank LaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity.”

The coronavirus has disrupted just about every facet of Ohioans’ lives since last week, canceling schools and forcing restaurants to cease serving customers.

