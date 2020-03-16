Morrow County Hospital adjusts visitation

In an effort to protect patients, visitors, physicians and staff from COVID-19, Morrow County Hospital has implemented the following visitor restrictions at Morrow County Hospital effective Monday, March 16 at 7 a.m.

Visitor guidelines:

• Visitors must be 18 years or older

• Patients will be limited to one visitor at a time, up to two visitors per day, in most areas of the hospital

• In-person Behavioral Health visits will no longer be permitted due to the common space these require

• Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Overnight visits will not be permitted with the exception of end-of-life situations

• We will make limited exceptions for end-of-life patients and for those with disabilities who need assistance

Visitor screening:

Visitors to all Morrow County Hospital and outpatient care offices will also be screened and will not be granted entrance if any of the following applies:

• Exhibiting Flu-like symptoms

• Fever within the past 24 hours

• Cough or shortness of breath within the past 14 days

• Contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient within the past 14 days

• International travel within the past 14 days

Morrow County Hospital has suspended the Health Awareness Blood Profiles that were scheduled for April 22, 23 and 24 at the hospital.