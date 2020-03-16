Morrow County Commissioners declare State of Emergency

MOUNT GILEAD — At its meeting Monday, March 16, Morrow County Commissioners voted unanimously to enter a State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

“We take this very seriously and did this after the Governor and President have declared States of Emergency,” Commissioner Tom Whiston stated.

Whiston added the primary purpose of the declaration is to “ensure that we are able to have access to any state and federal funds.”

This action will also allow commissioners to bypass normal bidding requirements at this time.

This State of Emergency will remain in effect until public health officials have determined that the situation has resolved itself and health concerns decline to a level of safety.

The commissioners and Emergency Management Director John Harsch said there are no confirmed cases in Morrow County. This State of Emergency is put into place to assure all residents of the county for the protection and well-being of the county residents and visitors.

The commissioners will work alongside our EMA Director, the County Health Commissioner, The County Sheriff and all other appropriate state and federal officials.

A concern during the meeting was having an adequate number of poll workers at the election Tuesday. Some poll workers are not able to serve and the Morrow County Board of Elections is seeking additional poll workers.

Commissioners ask that if residents have health concerns, they first contact their primary physician or the Health Department at 419-947-1545 for guidelines to follow. The coronavirus hotline is 833-427-5634.

All other questions for the commissioners can be directed to their office.

“We are committed to providing the necessary information and keeping our residents safe during this extraordinary event,” the commissioners release stated. “We appreciate everyone cooperating and following health and safety guidelines to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.”

Move allows access to federal, state funds