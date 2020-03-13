MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Through March 13

Jordan Denes and Catherine Bartram.

Isaiah Fuller and Nicole Lewis.

Anthony Kanagy and Samantha Melvin.

Tyler Shipman and Tiffany Beddow.

Robert Shivers and Julie Branham.

PROBATE COURT

Waiver of notice of probate of will in estate of Elsie May Salyers.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Nancy Charlene Levings.

Judgment entry order to pay attorney fees in estate of Sally Hoffman.

Waiver of notice of probate of will in estate of Walter Roy Umbleby.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Gene A. Park.

Inventory and appraisal of with real estate in estate of Kenneth Lester Deel.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Carol D. German.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Donald Lee Steck.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of Stephen P. Bottorff.

Judgment entry order approving inventory and appraisal; entry setting hearing in estate of Virginia Kathryn Wieland.

Judgment entry order approving transfer of motor vehicle in estate of Shirley Jean Baker.

Schedule of assets in estate of Gary Duane Dodds.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of Donna J. Bremigan.

Entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Kenneth E. Snyder.

Entry appointing fiduciary; letters of authority in estate of Eunice E. Snyder.

Entry admitting will to probate; waiving appraisal of real estate in estate of Kenneth Simms.

Notice of hearing on appointment of fiduciary in estate of George Douglas Owens Jr.

Entry granting summary release from administration in estate of Phillip D. Turner.

Judgment entry order approving transfer of motor vehicle in estate of Jeffrey Lee Calbert.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed; entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Cynthia Kay White.

Certificate of death filed; entry to waive bond in estate of Ashtan William Russell.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed; entry admitting will to probate in estate of David Charles Gillen.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed; appointment of appraiser in estate of Cloyd T. Huvler.

Certificate of death filed; motion to waive bond; entry setting hearing and ordering notice in estate of Floyd E. Wogan.