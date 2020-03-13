Cardington-Lincoln addresses disruption

CARDINGTON — Cardington-Lincoln School superintendent Brian Petrie made an announcement concerning the coronavirus when members of the Board of Education met Monday, March 9.

He addressed the potential cancelation of school in the district.

“I have asked administrators and staff members to prepare for a school cancellation in the event we are instructed to do so in consultation with the Morrow County Health Department or by Executive Order by the Governor. The preparation includes gathering resources and lessons which can be delivered both on paper and digitally.

“Each building will have a unique plan for delivering instruction to students during a period of extended absence. Middle and high school students who have access to technology and internet will be able to utilize Google Classroom to particpiate in and submit online lessons. Buildings have also begun the process to determine which students and families have the ability to access online content.”

On Thursday Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all schools closed for three weeks March 16 through April 3.

In other matters:

• The board heard district treasurer Jon Mason said first-half real estate taxes are being received. He also said the audit which took place earlier in the day had gone well.

“Every year we get audited sometime excruciatingly and they go through things with a fine tooth comb. Everyone involved in our finances is doing a great job and the auditor is telling us we’re doing a fantastic job,” Petrie said.

• Petrie said the Food Service Director is retiring this summer and he listed three options in the search for a new director. He also said the River Valley Food Service is taking over the summer lunch program to be served by the pool at the Cardington School beginning in June.

• Approved overnight trip by the National Honor Society to South Dakota Nov. 4-7, 2020; Marsha Levering, Tutor for MTSS Service (paid for by student wellness and success funds.) The retirement of Linda Christy, Educational Aide in the elementary pre-school, was approved effective June 5, 2020.

• FFA members Brydon Ratliff and Liam Warren, presented their Living to Service Project, an FFA Trap Shoot.

• Approved were donations from Four Season Barn in Cardington, who is donating their venue at no cost for Prom 2020 estimated at $5,500. $500 donated to the elementary lunch room for student lunch charges

• Amy Lester spoke for the purpose of supporting the continued employment of the varsity boys basketball coach.

•Petrie said he will give the state of the district address on April 14. The final vote on the 2020-2021 school calendar will be held during the April meeting.

• Petrie said the following agenda items will be discussed at future meetings: Lease agreements with Tomorrow Center; Goal Digital Academy, Rising Stars, Head Start and Morrow County Area Transit.