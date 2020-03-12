Bragg new health commissioner

MOUNT GILEAD — Stephanie M. Bragg, RN, BSN, MHA has been chosen Health Commissioner of the Morrow County Health District.

Bragg has been with the Health District since 2011.

She has filled various roles including: Director of Nursing, Epidemiologist, Clinic Nurse, and Assistant Health Commissioner. Her supervisory experience includes Nursing and Community Health, Emergency Preparedness, Environmental Health and Administrative Division.

Bragg assumed her new position Jan. 1.

An Ohio University graduate and Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society member, she received a Masters of Health Administration in 2018.

“I believe that Morrow County is on the cusp of change, and I have a vision of what the future could look like for those who we employ and those who we serve. I am pleased for the opportunity to lead our agency and work with our very capable staff toward bringing that vision to life,” Bragg said.

Bragg is a former resident of Morrow County and lives with her two daughters in Monroeville.

BRAGG https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_IMG_20200311_095752-2-1.jpg BRAGG