UPDATE: DeWine orders schools closed for 3 weeks

Gov. Mike DeWine Thursday announced he would close all schools at the end of the day Monday through Friday, April 3.

“We thought long and hard about that and we understand the sacrifice this is going to entail but this is the best medical advice we can get from people who study viruses,” DeWine said.

The closures do not include child care facilities.

Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton signed an order banning gatherings of more than 100 people, the governor said. The ban does not include grocery stores, forms of transit, athletics events that exclude spectators, weddings, funerals or religious gatherings, DeWine said.

Local cancelations

• The annual Chili Cook-Off set for this Saturday, at Seniors on Center, has been postponed until October. The decision to call off the Cook-Off was made due to the strong recommendation of the Morrow County Health Department and Emergency Services Director.

• Trinity United Methodist Church has canceled the Community Dinner on March 18. The next dinner is April 18.

• The Morrow County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have canceled the Lunch & Learn program scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 at Handlebar Ranch.

• Marion Technical College will move all on-campus classes to remote instruction beginning Friday, March 13, through Friday, April 10. College Credit Plus classes offered at high school partner sites will continue as scheduled. Remote instruction may include online, phone conference, or through distance education; the manner for instruction will be dependent on individual class objectives and will be shared with students by their respective faculty members.

MTC will remain open with limited staff to maintain essential day-to-day operations, with additional staff working from home during this time. The college will be closed for spring break between March 23 and 27.

