No school for Mount Gilead this Friday

This is Larry Zimmerman, Interim Superintendent of Mt. Gilead Schools:

I have been monitoring the Coronavirus situation and have been working closely with the Ohio Department of Health, State officials and the Morrow County Health Department. With the spread of the virus into Ohio our local planning has intensified. We want to be proactive, yet fluid, as we plan because as you well know, things are changing in Ohio now on a daily basis.

In order to be well planned in case the State of Ohio mandates state-wide school district closures, the Mt. Gilead School District will cancel school tomorrow, Friday March 13. The staff will use that day to better plan in case there is a mandated long-term closure.

I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but I believe it is in the best interest to pause and plan so we can best serve our students.

