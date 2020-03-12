Posted on by

Dartball champions crowned

Submitted story

The church league dartball tournament was won by St. John’s Lutheran Church of North Woodbury. Runner-up was Edison United Methodist Church.

Courtesy Photos

Courtesy Photos

First Presbyterian Church of Mount Gilead hosted the annual Dartball Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 29.

There are fivd local Churches that have been playing Monday night games since November: Johnsville/Steam Corners United Methodist, Edison United Methodist Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church of North Woodbury, Bryn Zion Baptist Church and Mount Gilead First Presbyterian.

Season Standings:

1st Place: Edison United Methodist Church.

2nd Place: Johnsville /Steam Corners United Methodist.

3rd Place: Mount Gilead First Presbyterian.

2019-2020 League Leaders:

Batting Average

1st Brian Scott of Johnsville /Steam Corners United Methodist with a .515.

2nd Jeff Hawk of Edison United Methodist Church with a .410.

Slugging Average

1st: Jeff Hawk of Edison United Methodist Church with a .884.

2nd: Connor Alaura of St. John’s Lutheran Church of North Woodbury with a .745.

RBI

1st: Jeff Hawk of Edison United Methodist Church with 22

2nd: Tony Smith of Edison United Methodist Church with 20

Home Runs

1st: Floyd Hawk of Edison United Methodist Church with 10

2nd: Robert Goodman of Bryn Zion Baptist Church with 9

Courtesy Photos

Courtesy Photos

