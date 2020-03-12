Dartball champions crowned

First Presbyterian Church of Mount Gilead hosted the annual Dartball Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 29.
There are fivd local Churches that have been playing Monday night games since November: Johnsville/Steam Corners United Methodist, Edison United Methodist Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church of North Woodbury, Bryn Zion Baptist Church and Mount Gilead First Presbyterian.
Season Standings:
1st Place: Edison United Methodist Church.
2nd Place: Johnsville /Steam Corners United Methodist.
3rd Place: Mount Gilead First Presbyterian.
2019-2020 League Leaders:
Batting Average
1st Brian Scott of Johnsville /Steam Corners United Methodist with a .515.
2nd Jeff Hawk of Edison United Methodist Church with a .410.
Slugging Average
1st: Jeff Hawk of Edison United Methodist Church with a .884.
2nd: Connor Alaura of St. John’s Lutheran Church of North Woodbury with a .745.
RBI
1st: Jeff Hawk of Edison United Methodist Church with 22
2nd: Tony Smith of Edison United Methodist Church with 20
Home Runs
1st: Floyd Hawk of Edison United Methodist Church with 10
2nd: Robert Goodman of Bryn Zion Baptist Church with 9
The tournament was won by St. John’s Lutheran Church of North Woodbury. Runner-up was Edison United Methodist Church.