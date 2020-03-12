Gabrelcik elected to First-Knox National Bank Board

MOUNT VERNON — Chris Gabrelcik was elected to the First-Knox National Bank board of directors at the February 25, 2020, meeting.

“We feel very fortunate to add Chris to our board of directors,” stated Bob Boss, president of First-Knox National Bank. “Chris has a very interesting background. His knowledge of the Morrow County market will allow us to better understand and respond to local needs and developments.”

Gabrelcik founded Lubrication Specialties, Inc. (LSI) in 1997. LSI produces notable products such as Hot Shot’s Secret, Frantz Filters, and Fluid Recovery. They are known for their “Powered by Science” process, which provides solutions encompassing additives, lubricants, and oil to diesel and gas-engine end users.

He holds the prestigious distinction among a limited few worldwide as both a Certified Lubrication Specialist and Certified Oil Monitoring Analyst.

This powerful combination of skills brings a unique perspective to LSI’s product development process, which truly is powered by science.

Under Chris’s leadership, the LSI family of products has grown and Hot Shot’s Secret continues to expand with thousands of dealer and retail locations, including AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Tractor Supply Company, Rural King, Pilot/Flying J and TA Petro.

Chris is active in a variety of community initiatives, both past and present.

Among those are the Highland High School Robotics team, the Morrow County Dog Shelter, Morrow County Jobs & Family Services, the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce, Saint Thomas House of Discernment, Sacred Heart Church, Saint Joseph Church, Edison Baptist Church, Saint Stanislaus, and the Morrow County Historical Society.

In 2018, he received the Columbus Smart50 Award for Innovation. He has also been recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year (2015), and received the Ohio Strong Award in 2014.

Gabrelcik resides in Morrow County with his wife, Tammy, and their six children.