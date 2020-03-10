Consolidated Cooperative invests with grant for development site

MOUNT GILEAD — Consolidated Cooperative has granted $9,250 in funding toward the Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment for the Mid-Ohio Commerce Site, a property now available for commercial, residential, and light industrial development located at the northeast intersection of State Route 95 and Interstate 71.

The study is required to prepare the 87-acre area for potential investors by ensuring that it is construction-ready for immediate development.

“With the assistance of Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives (OEC), we are pleased to help fund the environmental assessment of this property,” said Dan Boysel, Manager of Economic Development and Sales, Consolidated Cooperative.

OEC and local electric cooperatives often partner to grant assistance to landowners for the development of construction ready sites. “It is the mission of the co-op to enhance the quality of life of our members and the communities in which they resi de and work,” Boysel said.

“Ensuring that this property is ready for commercial businesses and light industry benefits our entire region.”

Boysel said the cooperative looks forward to closely following progress with the Mid-Ohio Commerce Site’s development.

“The co-op is committed to working with the property owner, Ryan Lanker and his family, along with community, county, and state officials, to develop this strategically-located piece of land. We are excited about the future economic impact it will bring to our region.”

For information about Consolidated Cooperative’s economic development initiatives, visit www.consolidated.coop/economic-development/ or call 800-421-5863.

Consolidated Cooperative awards $9,250 in funding for Phase 1Environmental Site Assessment of the Mid-Ohio Commerce site. Courtesy Photo

Site at SR 95 and Interstate 71