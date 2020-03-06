Sister Act coming to Mount Gilead High School

Mount Gilead High School presents Sister Act the Musical.

This show is based on the early 90s film with the same title. This lighthearted musical has been arranged to include the same comedic feel as the film with some beautiful and moving musical numbers. Come watch lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier navigate through some new experiences in her life- a murder, a reluctant Mother Superior, a gaggle of terribly singing nuns and a journey that just might put her on a better path in her own life.

The show’s approximate run time is two and a half hours with a 15-minute intermission between acts. This show is directed by Jeremy Barr, assistant director Jaime Zeger, with technical direction from Jamie Brucker, and will have a live pit orchestra comprised of adults and students directed by Ross Runyon.

Sister Act the Musical begins its run March 13 at 7 p.m., with other performances March 14 at 7 p.m., and March 15 at 2:30 p.m. at Mount Gilead High School, 338 Park Ave.

Doors will open one half hour before the show begins. Ticket prices are as follows: Students $6 and adults $8. All tickets are general admission seating and will be available at the door.

Sarah Cooper, left, and Laynee Sanger prepare for Sister Act. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_20200305_194044.jpg Sarah Cooper, left, and Laynee Sanger prepare for Sister Act. Courtesy Photos The Cast of Sister Act the Musical performing “Raise Your Voice.” https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_20200305_194538.jpg The Cast of Sister Act the Musical performing “Raise Your Voice.” Courtesy Photos