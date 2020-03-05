Red Cross Month observed in March

Jean Beck, owner of the Keith’s Flower Shop in Mount Gilead, has graciously allowed the Morrow County Chapter of the American Red Cross to decorate the window of the shop in recognition of Red Cross Awareness Month.

Each year, the president has proclaimed March as “Red Cross Month.”March is used to help honor and celebrate our everyday heros who help fulfill Red Crosses mission. Red Cross assists with many things besides scheduling and collecting blood.

Most people don’t realize that Red Cross assist many military members, veterans and their families cope and respond to military emergencies from communication to training and support resources.

American Red Cross also helps to prevent and prepare for disaster relief. Volunteers make up about 90 percent of their workforce. With volunteers it is possible to respond to an average of more than 62,000 disasters a year. Most local disasters are home fires and tornadoes.

Find out about the needs in your area by searching for Red Cross volunteer opportunities.

Board members shown, from left: Dwight McFarland, Brenda Harden, Rita Barton, Janet Rhodebeck and Nancy Foos of the Morrow County Chapter of the American Red Cross display a banner at Keith's Flower Shop in downtown Mount Gilead.