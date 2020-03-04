Billing clerk’s position filled in Cardington

CARDINGTON — Village council, meeting only once in February, had a full agenda when members met Monday, March 2.

Members accepted the resignation of Leslie K. Dye from the position of part-time utility billing clerk effective Feb. 13, 2020.

Council accepted the mayor’s and village manager’s recommendation of Dianne L. Matuch to the position of part-time utility clerk, effective March 3, 2020; and accepted the mayor’s and village manager’s recommendation of Bonita L. Tennant to the position of part-time utility clerk, effective March 16, 2020.

Because of her increased assignments in the village manager’s position, a pay rate increase by $1 per hour for Lori Northington, current fiscal officer assistant, effective February 1, 2020 was approved on a vote of 5-1.

• A resolution revising the job description and other assigned duties for the position of fiscal officer assistant; a resolution revising the job description and other assigned duties for the position of fiscal officer and a resolution revising the job description and other assigned duties for the Village Manager position.

• Deb Fry, Fiscal Officer, gave a detailed report of the village finances wrapping up the 2019 financial year and described the cash summary of revenue for the period of January, 2019. She also gave council members a cash summary of revenue for the period February, 2020.

• Approved was payment of bills totaling $74,844.70 for February, 2020 and $56,264.94 for March 2, 2020. The largest of these bills was payment for Kirk Brothers, for the Water Treatment Project, at $35,190.

• Police Chief James Wallace reported the department received 79 calls for service for he month of February, fifteen calls more than the same time last year.

He noted the department had held a staff meeting when Officer Ratliff spoke on his experience during the Westerville shooting. He also noted that Officer Kiefer, SRO, attended training at Hilliard Police Department for mental health and special needs and he had also had an elementary school student earn a lunch with him by saving up Pirate Bucks.

• Village Administrator Danny Wood reported on the ongoing sanitary sewer system improvement, noting that most of the village water lines have been replaced and the goal is to do the same with the sanitary sewer lines. This discussion prefaced council’s approval of an ordinance accepting the quote from C & S Solutions, Inc. regarding the purchase of CCTV Sewer Camera System which will help the village check the sanitary sewer lines.

• Wood said automobiles had run over and broken three fire hydrants since December. Water loss was kept to a minimum.

Members agreed to changing the starting time for council meetings to 6:30 p.m. beginning March 16.