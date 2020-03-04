Local Republicans observe Lincoln Day dinner

CARDINGTON — The Morrow County Republicans came together for a night of good food and a little political fun at the Lincoln Day Dinner this year. Jim Carroll was the Master of Ceremonies and welcomed everyone to the event held Feb. 17 at the American Legion Post 97.

Republican Central Committee Chairman Dan Osborne introduced the elected officials and the candidates. Special acknowledgement was given to the Lincoln Day speakers U.S. Congressman Troy Balderson and State Rep. Riordan McClain.

Each candidate attending the event was given an opportunity to speak about where they stand on current issues and present updates regarding their campaign.

The banquet was catered by Special Occasions Catering with the Morrow County Republican women serving hors d’oeuvres and sponsoring a 50/50 raffle.

Attending the Lincoln Day dinner were, from left: State Representative Bill Reineke; Judge Tom Elkin; County Auditor Pat Davies; State Representative Riordan McClain, Congressman Troy Balderson; Dixie Shineberry, County Recorder; Commissioner Tom Whiston; Commissioner Warren Davis; County Engineer Bart Dennison; Sheriff John Hinton; Judge Jenifer Murphy Burnaugh; Larry Harden Vice Chairman of Republican Central Committee, and County Clerk of Courts Kim Bood. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_20200217_204850.jpg Attending the Lincoln Day dinner were, from left: State Representative Bill Reineke; Judge Tom Elkin; County Auditor Pat Davies; State Representative Riordan McClain, Congressman Troy Balderson; Dixie Shineberry, County Recorder; Commissioner Tom Whiston; Commissioner Warren Davis; County Engineer Bart Dennison; Sheriff John Hinton; Judge Jenifer Murphy Burnaugh; Larry Harden Vice Chairman of Republican Central Committee, and County Clerk of Courts Kim Bood. Courtesy Photo