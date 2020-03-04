Diabetes educator talks to Gleaners

Katie Smith, diabetic educator with Morrow County Hospital, was the presenter when members of Chester Arbor of the Gleaners, met March 2 in an assembly room at the Morrow County Hospital.

In addition to her medical work, she has become involved as an advocate for foster children and spoke on the program, “Every Child Needs a Voice.”

This program is gaining attention world wide through her leadership.

This is a non-profit organization based on Isaiah 1:17, raising awareness for the needs of foster children.

Understanding the needs of those children, she has a variety of opportunities for the community to become involved to help spread the word and to be a mentor to those who do not have a stable family life. She will soon be taking an intense week of training to share the importance of support for foster children.

Members of Chester Arbor discussed the planning of the four Impact activities being planned for 2020. They also selected three community service award recipients and this will be announced later to the public.

Members voted to support the Cardington After School Parents’ meeting in December with $200 donated toward the purchase of food for that meeting.

The Gleaners will meet next on Monday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the Mount Gilead Presbyterian Church. At that time the awards will be presented to those who have shown outstanding support for the community.

Visitors are welcome to this meeting, but reservations must be made in advance by calling 419-565-2887.

