Events

March 15

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center is hosting a Digging into the Past event, 2 p.m. Speakers will be Clint Walker and Carol Bowman and there will be activities and information about what’s under our feet.

March 16

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m. meeting in the Cardington Intermediate building, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington.

March 22

Jericho Road in concert, 6 p.m., Marion Enterprise Baptist Church, 130 Orton St., Marion. Call 419-957-5001 for information.

March 24

District Advisory Council meeting, Morrow County Health District, Door B Conference Room, 619 W. Marion Road, Mount Gilead. Registration: 6-6:30 p.m.

March 28

First Presbyterian Church Mount Gilead, 55 N. Cherry St., 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Fourth Saturday Breakfast proceeds will be donated to Snuggled in Hope. Serving made-to-order omelettes, hash browns, toast and choice of beverage. Adults $6; children $3.

Bowling for Blue, 9 pin, no tap tournament, Bluefusion, Marion, noon start; registration 11 a.m. Four-person team, $25 each. Includes three games, shoes, pizza and drink. All proceeds go directly to Police Wives or Ohio Inc. Mansfield Area Charter. For more information call 419-560-2025.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh-in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

Parents of Addicts

Parents of Addicts, a new support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays at Fresh Faith Community Church, 4444 State Route 95, Mount Gilead. The purpose is to connect with other parents who have a child with the disease of addiction, by helping parents find hope and support. Call 614-581-7879 or 419-560-1069.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_calendar.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

