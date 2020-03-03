Patrol reminds motorists of importance of vehicle maintenance

MOUNT GILEAD — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, vehicle defects contributed to an increase of fatal crashes from 2017 to 2019. Brake failures and tire blowouts were the most common causes cited in vehicle defect related crashes.

From 2017 to 2019, there were 6,409 crashes in Ohio caused by a vehicle defect. This includes 31 fatal crashes which resulted in 35 deaths on Ohio’s roadways. A blown tire was the leading cause in 42 percent of fatal crashes involving vehicle defects.

“All drivers can play a role in preventing crashes on our roadways,” Gov. Mike DeWine said. “One of the easiest ways is to ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy.”

Older vehicles were involved in the majority of vehicle defect related crashes. Vehicles from model years 1999 to 2008 accounted for 56 percent of crashes involving defective equipment. Vehicles from model years 2009 to 2018 were involved in 24 percent of vehicle defect related crashes.

“Each of these crashes could have been prevented,” Lieutenant Grewal, Mount Gilead Post Commander said. “You can help in making our roads safer by preforming routine maintenance on your vehicle.”

The Patrol reminds you to call #677 when you see unsafe motorists driving on Ohio roads.