Dunkin’ Donuts plans proceed in Mount Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD — Dunkin’ Donuts is a step closer to locating here, Village Council learned Monday night.

The Planning Commission approved the site plans for the shop at its Feb. 20 meeting, according to Village Administrator Derek Allen.

Plans for the restaurant at 528 W. Marion Road has three stipulations: Signage be erected on the road stating “left turn at light only,” the drive be signed on Dunkin’ Donuts’ property that the is a “right turn only,” and that the property owner obtain an agreement or covenant that in the event of a property sale the owner would have access to the traffic signal.

In other business:

• The village agreed to partner with the Morrow County Agricultural Society to co-sponsor the July 3 fireworks display at the fairgrounds. The cost is $3,250 for the village.

Mayor Jamie Brucker and members of council said it is important to hold the fireworks again after a year’s absence.

• Council approved spending $4,800 to brush casing and clean Well Number 2. It also approved fixing low-service pumps in the water department. Work will begin soon.

• Village Fire Chief Chad Swank received a donation of $2,944.35 from First-Knox National Bank to purchase a defibrillator. Bob Boss and Brandon Hayes said this is the bank’s way of “giving back to the community.”

• The Board of Zoning Appeals approved a request for a variance on a side yard setback for a new home construction at 213 Neal Avenue.

• A new phone system was installed in Village Hall. The system will pay for itself in less than a year, Allen reported.

• Surplus items were taken to the consignment auction at the fairgrounds last Saturday.

• A water main break occurred at 532 Hickory Lane. It was a four-inch waterline.

• The Service Department has been cleaning the curbed streets, patching potholes, clearing catch basins as well as salting streets and plowing snow.

Bob Boss (left) and Brandon Hayes of First-Knox National Bank present a check for $2,944.35 to village Fire Chief Chad Swank. It is to purchase a defibrillator.

Village to co-sponsor fireworks July 3