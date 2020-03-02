Youth invited to All Ohio Dance Festival

CALEDONIA — The Dance Factory located at 116 S. Water St., has been invited to perform at the All Ohio Dance Festival in Mansfield April 25.

The All Ohio Dance Festival is an audition based performing arts event held for the youth and teens in the state of Ohio. Carly Tolle, Anna Haley, and Brittany Kuchar will be representing The *Dance Factory* as junior trio hip-hop performance.

Under the direction of Trisha Hart The Dance Factory trio will have the opportunity to participate in master classes as well as a matinee on stage performance Located at the Renaissance Theatre.

For additional information on the Dance Factory, contact them at Dancefactoryoh@gmail.com, call 419-751-4070 or go online at www.Dancefactoryoh.com.

Carly Tolle, Anna Haley, and Brittany Kuchar will be representing The *Dance Factory* as junior trio hip-hop performance on April 25. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/03/web1_thumbnail_image1.jpg Carly Tolle, Anna Haley, and Brittany Kuchar will be representing The *Dance Factory* as junior trio hip-hop performance on April 25. Courtesy Photo