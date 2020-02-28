PROPERTY TRANSFERS

FEBRUARY TRANSACTIONS

4476 Township Road 66, Cardington Township, Len McComas to Angela Allen, $105,000.

103 Williams St., Cardington, Abass Investments LLC to Phillip Born, $109,400.

126 Midland St., Cardington, Wells Fargo Bank to David Styer, $95,000.

4379 Township Road, 99, Gilead Township, Coots Properties LLC to Terrance M. Coots, $194,000.

5711 Township Road 105, U.S. Bank National Association to B&G Investors LLC, $63,100.

869 Meadow Drive, Mount Gilead, 869 Meadow Drive LLC to Decker and Hull Rentals LLC, $235,000.

569 West Marion Road, Mount Gilead, Mags Properties Ltd. to Mt G DD LLC, $245,000.

325 Lincoln Ave., Mount Gilead, Bradley Lyons to Jeffrey Owens, $67,000.

89 Center St., Mount Gilead, Robert Duncan to Nathan Hitchman, $130,000.

4737 County Road 25, Harmony Township, Vincent and Laura Huerta to Trevor and Christerra Hinkle, $195,000.

5207 Township Road 191, Harmony Township, Joseph Cousins to Jamie Killilea, $212,000.

4648 Township Road 232, Harmony Township, Right Way Properties LLC to Meadow of Jewels Farm LLC, $82,500.

4660 Township Road 232, Harmony Township, Cleone Arnold to Seth and Sarah Ralston, $171,000.

2942 State Route 61, Lincoln Township, James Paige Investments LLC to Robert Klinger, $221,900.

County Road 80, Perry Township. Jake and Katie Byler to Daniel and Lydia Byler, $80,000.

7421 State Route 42, Perry Township, Rob and Kerry Ervin to Stephney Piatt, $145,000.

6169, 6271 Township Road 80, Perry Township, Eli Yoder et al to Matthew Dickison, $185,000.

6888 State Route 229, South Bloomfield Cemetery Township, U.S. Bank Trust to Juan Fajardo, $76,400.

3326 Township Road 5, Troy Township, John and Teddi Ann Carter to Roy and Carolyn Cyrus, $146,000.

1765 Township Road 157, Westfield Township, Weslynn Homes LLC to Dalton Oxner-Jones, $274,900.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_Home-sales-1.jpg

Source: Morrow County Auditor

Source: Morrow County Auditor