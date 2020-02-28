Hickman chosen Citizen of the Year in Delaware

DELAWARE — Frank Hickman II, of Westfield Township, has recently been named by the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce as their 2019 Citizen of the Year. The award was announced by Holly Quaine, Chamber President.

The award criteria include “a chamber member who has made a unique contribution to the community within a short period of time with the development of a single project that has enhanced the quality of life in the community.”

That contribution was the President Rutherford B. Hayes Memorial statue which was unveiled in downtown Delaware on Oct. 4, 2019.

While serving on the President Hayes Memorial Committee Hickman was instrumental in securing the largest donation to the Memorial fund and he ultimately secured over 45 percent of the total funding required for the statue and site. In addition, Hickman, along with Delaware Mayor Carolyn Riggle, was able to bring to Delaware His Excellency, Manual Caceres, the Ambassador to the United States from the country of Paraguay.

Ambassador Caceres was the principal speaker during the statue dedication ceremony.

In accepting the award, Hickman said that “he was accepting it on behalf of the Hayes Memorial Committee.” He said the mission of the committee was to “bring Delaware’s hometown hero, President Rutherford B. Hayes, back home again and our mission was accomplished.”

Hickman and his wife Diane reside in Westfield Township, where he was raised.

Frank Hickman receives the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce 2019 Citizen of the Year award from Holly Quaine, Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce President. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_thumbnail_Chamber-Award-2019-Frank-and-Holly-Quaine-Delawaree-Chamber-President-012020.jpg Frank Hickman receives the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce 2019 Citizen of the Year award from Holly Quaine, Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce President. Courtesy Photo

Work on Hayes Memorial cited