COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Events

March 5

Chess Club, 4:30 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Chess players of all levels welcome. Ages 9+. Repeats March 12 and 19.

March 6

Guardians of the Galaxy Interactive Movie Night, 6:30 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Scripts, props, and snacks provided! Under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Sign up by March 3 by calling 419-768-3431.

March 7, 12

Omelettes for Special Olympics, 7-10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., Mount Gilead. Sponsored by Mount Gilead Masonic Lodge. Proceeds send local Whetstone athletes to participate in Columbus.

March 15

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center is hosting a Digging into the Past event, 2 p.m. Speakers will be Clint Walker and Carol Bowman and there will be activities and information about what’s under our feet.

March 16

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m. meeting in the Cardington Intermediate building, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington.

March 24

District Advisory Council meeting, Morrow County Health District, Door B Conference Room, 619 W. Marion Road, Mount Gilead. Registration: 6-6:30 p.m.

March 28

First Presbyterian Church Mount Gilead, 55 N. Cherry St., 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Fourth Saturday Breakfast proceeds will be donated to Snuggled in Hope. Serving made-to-order omelettes, hash browns, toast and choice of beverage. Adults $6; children $3.

Paint and Sip

Friends around the easel will lead several art workshops at Sames & Cook. Enjoy some coffee or a treat while you paint. For Children: Painting a turtle on March 7 from 4-6 p.m. “Apples for sale” paint on March 28 from 4-6 p.m. Cost of children’s workshops is $20. For Adults: March 12 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Paint St. Pat’s glasses. Individuals $25. March 26. Couples paint “Swing” $40 per couple.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh-in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

Parents of Addicts

Parents of Addicts, a new support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays at Fresh Faith Community Church, 4444 State Route 95, Mount Gilead. The purpose is to connect with other parents who have a child with the disease of addiction, by helping parents find hope and support. Call 614-581-7879 or 419-560-1069.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

