County voters have choices on March 17

MOUNT GILEAD — Registered voters will want to mark their calendars for Tuesday, March 17 to vote in several local, state and national primary elections.

Voters will have the opportunity to choose a presidential candidate/delegate: Donald J. Trump is the Republican candidate, and is unopposed. For Democrat voters, 12 candidates are vying to be on the November ballot.

One candidate, Cory Booker, has withdrawn from the race, though his name will appear on the ballot. Morrow County voters also may choose to write-in a vote for Andrew Yang, whose name is not on the ballot.

Each voter will be given a ballot that matches their residential location and chosen party. This information covers all parties, all positions on the Morrow County March 17 primary ballot.

Democrat voters will have two primary choices for the 12th District of the U. S. Congress candidate: Jenny Bell and Alaina Shearer. Republican voters will choose either Troy Balderson or Tim Day to appear on the November ballot.

Republican voters in the 26th District of the Ohio Senate will choose Melissa Ackison or Bill Reineke to appear on the November ballot. Riordan T. McClain is unopposed for the Republican spot on the November ballot for the 87th District of the Ohio House of Representatives. Democrat voters will select either Craig Swartz or Nicholas Barnes as the candidate on the November ballot

There is a large field of candidates for a seat on the Morrow County Board of Commissioners. For a term commencing on January 2, 2021, Republican voters will choose among incumbent Burgess Castle, Vanessa Gingerich and Timothy R. Siegfried. Democrat candidate Michael L. Baker is unopposed in his party.

For a commissioner term commencing on January 3, 2021, the Democrat primary ballot includes only Paul G. Hinkle Jr. Two Republican candidates are running to appear on the November ballot: Tim Abraham and incumbent Warren Davis.

Two Republican candidates are asking for votes in the primary election for Morrow County Prosecuting Attorney: Thomas Smith and Andrew Wick. County Recorder is the only other office that is contested: candidates are incumbent Dixie L. Shinaberry and Brandon J. Strain. All other public office candidates are unopposed.

Five candidates are asking to be on the November ballot for a seat representing the 26th State Senate District on the Republican Central Committee: Lisa Cooper, Gary Click, Glen D. Feichtner, Charles Knight and Jonathan Zucker.

Libertarian Party candidates are Linda S. Comstock and Dustin Reed Nanna.

All other local candidates are unopposed.

One countywide issue is the Morrow DD 10-year, 1.5 mill levy. It is for the purpose of the operation of community programs and services.

Bennington Township voters have a liquor option for Hoof-Hearted Brewery on County Road 26.

South Bloomfield Township residents can vote on a 2.5 mills, 5-year replacement levy for roads construction, resurfacing and repairs.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/2020ElectionArt-horiz-rev2-1.pdf