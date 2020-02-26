Hollingsworth honored by Mount Gilead Schools

The Mount Gilead Board of Education and Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools honored Kenny Hollingsworth for his dedication to the district for about 30 years. Kenny has served the school in a variety of ways including: volunteer track coach, cross country volunteer, Mount Gilead Athletic and Music Boosters member. High School Principal Deb Clauss, shown presenting the certificate, and the Board of Education agreed that he is the district’s go to person stating, “When something needs done, call Kenny.”

The Mount Gilead Board of Education and Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools honored Kenny Hollingsworth for his dedication to the district for about 30 years. Kenny has served the school in a variety of ways including: volunteer track coach, cross country volunteer, Mount Gilead Athletic and Music Boosters member. High School Principal Deb Clauss, shown presenting the certificate, and the Board of Education agreed that he is the district’s go to person stating, “When something needs done, call Kenny.” https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_IMG_3066.jpg The Mount Gilead Board of Education and Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools honored Kenny Hollingsworth for his dedication to the district for about 30 years. Kenny has served the school in a variety of ways including: volunteer track coach, cross country volunteer, Mount Gilead Athletic and Music Boosters member. High School Principal Deb Clauss, shown presenting the certificate, and the Board of Education agreed that he is the district’s go to person stating, “When something needs done, call Kenny.” Courtesy Photo