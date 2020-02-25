Sign-up now for Elder Care program

MARION — Starting in March/April, the Elder Care Certificate program will be offered through Ohio State Marion’s Alber Enterprise Center in an open registration format, to meet the needs of individuals and organizations serving Ohio’s aging population.

This non-credit certificate course was developed with a successful pilot program through grant funding and in collaboration with four leading long-term care organizations. Since then, the Elder Care Certificate program has been highly recognized and presented at various conferences. Developed for anyone who cares for or interacts with older adults, one benefit of the Elder Care curriculum is the improvement of long-term care employees’ skills and knowledge base.

Following the program, evaluation data showed that more than 75 percent of the participants increased their knowledge about health and wellness resources for older adults.

“Participants frequently reflect upon their growth and express how their service delivery has been transformed from simply performing routine job duties to truly partnering with the resident to provide quality care, comfort and joy,” stated Scott Slutz, human resources vice president, United Church Homes.

In fact, the Ohio Department of Education recently approved the Elder Care Certificate curriculum for 4 points in the Industry-Recognized Credential system for high school students interested in health care – which further demonstrates the quality and relevance of this program.

Upon completion of the Elder Care Certificate program, participants will:

Gain expertise in dealing with the aging population.

Gain an understanding of the challenges that senior citizens face.

Be better equipped with the interpersonal tools to function as contributing members of a team serving the aging.

The program includes three online hours of study prior to the in-class workshops, which will be offered in Columbus and Canal Winchester – details, dates and registration here: https://go.osu.edu/ecc2020 And the program will also be offered in Wilmington and Toledo – details, dates and registration here: https://go.osu.edu/ecc-2020

Cost per person is $335 and payment may be made with registration online.

To learn more about the Alber Enterprise Center, go to www.alber.osu.edu or call 740-725-6325