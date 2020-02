Barbara Jean Robertson, age 88, of Marengo, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Morrow Manor Care Facility in Chesterville following an extended illness.

Her family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to serve Barbara’s family. To read her full obituary and share your condolences visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.