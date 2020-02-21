Highland 8th grader wins Tri-County Spelling Bee

MANSFIELD — The earth did not shake on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Tri-County Spelling Bee, but Caitlyn Thieret, 8th grader from Highland Local Schools, shook up the competition by becoming the Bee Champion with the winning word, seismologist.

Sam Myers, a seventh grader from Madison Local Schools, was the runner-up.

The spelling bee had been postponed from Feb. 13 due to weather, but rescheduling did not seem to dim any of the students’ competitive spirits. Thirty-six students, the top spellers in Crawford, Richland and Morrow counties, representing thirteen local school districts, competed in the bee held on at Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.

Every speller received a certificate, and the champion and first runner-up received awards.

CAITLYN THIERET https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_Tri-County-Spell-Bee-Champs.jpg CAITLYN THIERET Courtesy Photo