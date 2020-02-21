Events

Feb. 29

This is the last call for those with address changes for the new Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni Directory. Those changes should be called to 419-864-7520 by Feb. 29.

Guardians of the Galaxy Interactive Movie Night, 6:30-8:45 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Scripts, props, and snacks provided. Those under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Call the library at 419-768-3431 by Feb. 26 to sign up.

Paint and Sip

Friends around the easel will lead several art workshops at Sames & Cook. Enjoy some coffee or a treat while you paint. For Children: Painting a turtle on March 7 from 4-6 p.m. “Apples for sale” paint on March 28 from 4-6 p.m. Cost of Children’s workshops is $20. For Adults: March 12 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Paint St. Pat’s glasses. Individuals $25. March 26. Couples paint “Swing” $40 per couple.

Meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous

Meetings are Monday, Wednesday, Friday, noon to 1 p.m., 920 Meadows Drive, Mount Gilead.

TOPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday evening at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St. Use Center Street entrance. Weigh-in time is from 4:30 to 5:15 and meeting is at 5:30 p.m.

Parents of Addicts

Parents of Addicts, a new support group, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays at Fresh Faith Community Church, 4444 State Route 95, Mount Gilead. The purpose is to connect with other parents who have a child with the disease of addiction, by helping parents find hope and support. Call 614-581-7879 or 419-560-1069.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_calendar-4.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.