Community Center Chili Cook-off, Bake-off set for March 14

MOUNT GLEAD — The Morrow County Community Center Board and members invite the community to their 9th Chili Cook-off and Bake-off on Saturday, March 14 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Seniors on Center in Mount Gilead.

A special, new entertainment will be the voice of WVXG 95.1 radio personality, Mike Schnell. Schnell is known in the county for his appearances at the Morrow County Fair and United Way Radiothon.

There are several ways people can participate. Chili cooks and bakers are the center of the action.

Chili categories include: Best Traditiional, Spiciest and Most Unique. There is a first place trophy and second place medal awarded in each category.

Baking categories include: Cookies and brownies, cakes, pies and cornbread. Medals are awarded for each group.

All participants receive a one month free membership to the Community Center gym. Participants can register as a business or team for $15, individual for $10 and youth 12-18 are $5.

Sponsors may contribute as a business, group, agency or individual. Sponsors can contribute for medals or donate to sponsor fitness programs at the Community Center. Donations of items for the Silent Auction are also welcome.

Sandwiches and snacks will also be available for purchase and entrance for the event is a donation.

Community Center Office Coordinator Amanda Welch said, “Please contact us if you are interested in having an entry. We will email the registration or sponsor forms, or you can stop by the Community Center for a form.”

The Community Center is a full-service fitness facility featuring weights, cardio equipment and areas devoted for fitness classes, personal training and wellness education. It is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization.

The Chili Cook-off and Bake-off is the largest fundraiser of the year with sponsorships supporting the event and fitness programs throughout the year.

Morrow County Community Center 16 South Main Street, Mt. Gilead, Phone: 419-947-2100, on Facebook and website at www.mccommunitycenter.org.

Two champion cooks from the 2019 youth division. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_IMG_20190309_131301.jpg Two champion cooks from the 2019 youth division. Sentinel File Photo