Bowlers raise money for cancer research

CARDINGTON — Bowlers raised over $4,000 when the 13th annual Strike for the Cure bowling tournament was held Saturday, Feb. 15 at Morrow Lanes.

The event supports the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

There were ten teams of five persons bowling five Baker games with door prizes, raffles and a 50/50 drawing in awards.

Karen Whirl, a breast cancer survivor, threw out the first ball and Jessica Stried-Vicars rolled a ball down a ramp in honor of her mother, Debbie Popp, who is currently fighting breast cancer and of others who are facing this disease.

The toss was also for survivors of breast cancer and those who have lost their lives from the disease. Debbie and her husband, Larry,are the owners of the host Morrow Lanes.

Winning team members were Stephanie Payne, Jim Patterson, Dillon Farrell, Chris Traxler and Al Garvin.

A bowling ball, donated by Al Garvin of Al’s Retro Alley, Galion, was won by Anthony Mills; $100 Kroger gift card won by Jenny See; $100 worth of meat donated by Sharp Farms was won by Chris Traxler.

Other donors were Meimer Farms who donated $70 worth of meat; Mount Gilead Village Veterinary Clinic, Pizza Barn, Tupperware (Carol Patterson), Pat Postell, Jamie Postell, Avon (Eldonna McKinnis), a table centerpiece donated by Mary K’s Flowers, Dawn Fleming, Pup ‘N Suds, S and L Welding Services, LLC (Shawn Boller), Happy Together Glassworks, Varinia’s Cakes (Roberta Harris), Gold Rush Jewelers, Melody Mullins, Brian and Leona Monk and Cathy Warren.

Anchor Preservations, Cardington, sponsored two teams at $400. Organizing the event were Eldonna McKinniss, Carol Patterson, Dawn Fleming and Debbie Popp.

Throwing the first ball to open the 13th annual Strike for the Cure is Karen Whirl, a breast cancer survivor Also rolling a ball down a ramp was Jessica Stried-Vicars in honor of her mother, Debbie Popp, co-owner of Morrow Lanes, who is fighting breast cancer. Pictured is the winning team at the 13th annual Strike for the Cure. Members are, from left: Stephanie Payne, Jim Patterson, Dillon Farrell, Chris Traxler and Al Garvin.