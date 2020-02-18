School leaders update Chamber members

CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Student leaders were recognized during the monthly Morrow County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Feb. 18.

The program featured officials from six Morrow County schools giving brief updates, along with students from each chosen for their academic, extracurricular and community achievements. It was held at Lubrication Specialties, Inc.

Baylee Adams, Cardington

“Baylee is a leader in many ways,” said Superintendent Brad Petrie said.

Adams is a softball standout and is going to attend Ohio Dominican where she will play the sport and study nursing.

“She excels in the community and on the field,” Petrie said.

Petrie said Cardington-Lincoln is expanding the career technology curriculum to meet student needs.

Naomi Shipman, Gilead Christian

Administrator Bryan Potteiger touted Shipman’s 4.4 grade point average as well as her being a member of the bowling team, spring play and president of GDCS Student Council.

Potteiger noted that Gilead Christian is using “a blended learning environment and incorporating online learing.”

Elementary students took part in the Math Olympics against other schools.

Elizabeth Albertson, Highland

Albertson will attend Bowling Green State University.

In the nomination, she was called “a positive, passionate leader who truly cares about the world around her.”

Albertson is involved in theater, marching band and golf at Highland. She also volunteers for the American Red Cross.

Superintendent Nate Huffman talked about the district’s career readiness program.

“We want to address this with students who otherwise would slip through the cracks,” he said.

Liam Dennis, Mount Gilead

Dennis has a 4.52 GPA and is salutatorian of his class.

He is a three-sport participant who excels in track and cross country.

Dennis was described as “optimistic and reliable,” according to Principal Deb Clauss. “He is a gentleman and a scholar.”

Dennis also assisted in writing an environmental grant for the high school. He is strong in math and technology.

Interim Superintendent Larry Zimmerman said all the honorees “will grow up and become wonderful adults.”

Wyatt Reeder, Northmor

Reeder is bound for Ashland University to play baseball. He will study pre-med.

He also is a standout in football and wrestling, according to Superintendent Chad Redmon.

“Wyatt shines in the academic and the athletic arena,” he said.

Redmon said the district is a Leader In Me participant and is successfully “moving the needle” in various areas.

He cited the Ohio Report Card ranking where the elementary school rose from a D to a B. The school added a School Resource Officer this fall to improve safety.

Kylie Whitehead, The Tomorrow Center

She is an honor student while holding a full-time job at McDonald’s.

Whitehead plans to attend Marion Technical College and focus on addictions counseling after graduating high school in three years.

“She has grit and determination,” said Brad Ebersole of Consolidated Cooperative, which sponsors the Student of the Month program with the Chamber.

Peggy Hubschman said the school has 113 students.

“We are tweaking our curriculum to become more trauma-sensitive. Our goal is to help get our seniors through the graduation line. We are a family,” she said.

Ebersole said all the students are committed to their community and their peers.

“The quality of the students each month inspires me,” he said.

Chamber notes

• Joel Smythe is the new executive director, succeeding Shelley Planey who took a position with a local company.

• The next luncheon is Tuesday, March 17 at Handlebar Ranch.

• The next business after hours is Wednesday, March 25 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Gilead Christian School’s south campus.

• New members are Marion Community Credit Union, Bunker’s Mill Winery, Safe Harbor – No Limits Outreach Center and Food Pantry and McChesney’s Ice Cream Parlor.

