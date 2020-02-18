The following cases were determined in Cardington Mayor’s Court Feb. 3 and 17:

Richard A. Beck, Galion, driving under suspension, assessed fines and costs.

Tyler J. Logan, Kenton, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Mark A. White, Delaware, display of license plates, guilty, paid waiver.

Robert A. Wotsch, Bay Village, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty paid waiver.

Kayla Betts, Delaware, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Tris T. Cooper, Marion, stop sign violation, guilty, paid waiver.

Douglas G. Goodman, Marengo, speed in school zone, guilty, paid waiver.

James R. Hicks, Delaware, no operator’s license – 6 months, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Kateland Poppell, Galion, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.