Ohio Stands United brings gun resolution to Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD — An Ohio Stands United group from Marion County presented the Morrow County Commissioners with a request to pass a resolution declaring Morrow County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

The resolution was “declaring the opposition of Morrow County, Ohio to any restrictions on the Second Amendment” to the Constitution of the United States. It was first presented to the commissioners on Monday, Feb. 3.

There were several questions from Morrow County residents who were attending the meeting. They asked about the monetary concerns for the county and commissioners. They also asked if the passing of the resolution might open up the county and commissioners to any lawsuits, such as the case in a sanctuary city in California.

Commissioners submitted the resolution to County Prosecutor, Charles Howland for review. The wording was changed in a few places. Instead of calling Morrow County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County, the resolution states it is:

“A resolution relating to the Morrow County Board of commissioners declaring the opposition of Morrow County, Ohio to any restrictions on the Second Amendment.”

Commissioner Warren Davis said the resolution is totally symbolic in showing support for the Second Amendment.

The complete text of the resolution can be found on the Morrow County website in the commissioners’ agenda for Feb. 5, 2020. The commissioners unanimously passed the resolution on Feb. 5. Morrow County was the 12th county in the state to pass the resolution. Since then several more counties have passed the resolution or are considering passage.

Denny Tubbs is one of the organizers of Ohio Stands United in Marion County. Their purpose is to uphold and defend the Second Amendment rights as well as the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

Tubbs is the manager of Ithaca Gun Company in Upper Sandusky. Tubbs said he does business with Cardinal Center in Morrow County.

The Ohio Stands United group said they are concerned about recent efforts in the state legislature and by Gov. Mike DeWine to pass legislation that infringes on the right to bear arms without due process.

Liz Combes said that she is concerned that there is no due process with the “red flag” laws that would allow the court to remove guns from people who are likely to cause a threat.

There is more information about the Ohio Stands United group on their Facebook page.

Shown in back, from left: Paul Haubert, Commissioners Tom Whiston and Burgess Castle, Liz Combes, Denny Tubbs, Art Woddell and Commissioner Warren Davis. Front row: Dale Baker, Jacob Novotny, Joel Dorfe and Mary Neumann. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/02/web1_guns-1.jpg Shown in back, from left: Paul Haubert, Commissioners Tom Whiston and Burgess Castle, Liz Combes, Denny Tubbs, Art Woddell and Commissioner Warren Davis. Front row: Dale Baker, Jacob Novotny, Joel Dorfe and Mary Neumann. Sentinel Photo