Condition of pool causes concern

MOUNT GILEAD — The pool was the subject of a resident’s questions at village council Monday night.

Cheryl Jason, a member of the recreation board, spoke about the condition of the 40-year-old pool.

“It’s in such sad shape. It was opened in 1980,” Jason said.

Derek Allen, village administrator, first reported more than a million gallons had leaked from the pool last fall.

“We will try to get the pool open. If we can have a full season that would be great,” Allen said.

He added that it would not be a good idea to sell season passes, given the condition of the pool.

Jason asked for council’s help, seeking a committee, including the public, to discuss options for the facility.

Mayor Jamie Brucker said that will happen.

“We will appoint an advisory board to look into it,” he said.

Allen said the pool has “had a good, long life, noting that “a new pool would be very, very expensive.”

He also said he would like to keep track of the usage regarding village residents and Morrow County residents once it opens in May.

“We will make an effort to get it open. It looks nice when it’s filled with water and painted, but there are problems underneath,” Allen said.

In other business:

• A Planning Commission meeting is set for 7 p.m. Thursday for the approval of the site plan for the proposed Dunkin’ Donuts at 528 West Marion Road. The site plan has been reviewed and comments forwarded to the design engineer for the development.

• The village has purchased 50 recycling bins for new customers. They will be distributed at the Village Hall.

• Allen said street employees have done “an excellent job with the snow removal” this winter. The village has used about 35 tons of salt from its supply of 125 tons. It received 50 tons last week, half of what it committed to buy in 2019.

• A sewer backup on Center Street at the Mount Gilead Public Library was caused by two root balls from adjacent trees in the sewer as well as a portion of the sewer having collapsed. Crews repaired the sewer, cleaned and searched for other problems and found none.

• A Zoning Board of Appeals meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 for a requested variance on a side yard setback for a proposed new home construction at 312 Neal Avenue.